Salma Hayek Reveals Her Family's Mexican "Mordida" Birthday Cake Tradition

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Salma Hayek discussed her most recent birthday and the Mexican "mordida" cake tradition her family follows during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The segment centered on the custom, giving hosts and viewers a look at how Hayek's family marks the occasion each year.

The "mordida," which translates loosely to "bite" in Spanish, refers to a tradition where the birthday celebrant's face is pushed into their cake before they get the chance to blow out the candles or take a proper slice. Hayek used the appearance to walk through how the practice plays out within her own family, framing it as a lighthearted ritual tied to her cultural background rather than a formal interview about upcoming work.

The conversation stayed focused on the birthday custom itself, with Hayek offering details on how the tradition unfolds and what it means to her family's celebrations. The segment gave viewers a glimpse of a personal, culturally rooted moment rather than promotional talk tied to any specific project.

Hayek's appearance kept the exchange centered on family and tradition, offering a departure from typical press-tour conversation in favor of a more personal story about how she and her relatives mark birthdays together.

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