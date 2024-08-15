Joe Gatto's First Ever Comedy Special MESSING WITH PEOPLE Out in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Messing With People, the first ever solo comedy special from acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto—best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”—is out September 17 via YouTube.

The special was recorded live at The Paramount on Long Island, NY during Gatto’s critically acclaimed Night of Comedy tour. “Developing this comedy hour was a LABOR OF LOVE for over two years of my life as I transitioned into a new way of entertaining fans through stand up comedy,” notes Gatto. “I loved every minute of it, especially the opportunity to show people a little more of me. Plus filming it in my hometown of Long Island at The Paramount, one of my favorite venues, was just icing on the cake. I am so excited for people to watch.”

In celebration of the special, Gatto is hitting the road for his “Let’s Get Into It” tour featuring all new material. The tour kicks off August 30 in Shakopee, MN, tickets for all shows as well as post-show meet & greets are available HERE. See below for a complete list of dates, with more shows to be announced shortly. Comedian Mark Jigarjian will also be featured on all dates.

“Let’s Get Into It” comes on the heels of Gatto’s highly successful Night of Comedy Tour which sold out venues across the country and included stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, Austin City Limits Live and many more, as well as runs of dates throughout Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

In addition to the upcoming comedy special and tour, Gatto’s forthcoming first ever children’s book Where's Bearry? is due out September 3 via Penguin (pre-order the book HERE), and he recently debuted the second season of his Two Cool Moms podcast with co-host Steve Byrne via iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network. New episodes of Two Cool Moms are available weekly; listen via iHeart HERE and watch them via YouTube HERE.

Gatto also formed the Long Island, NY-based 501(c)3 non-profit Gatto Pups & Friends which advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement and facilitates adoptions for mainly senior and disabled pups.

Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Most recently, he toured for two years with his stand-up solo show “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” in sold out theaters across the United States, Canada and Australia. Prior to that, he has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. He happily advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends founded in 2022 which operates on Long Island, NY focusing on mainly senior and unwanted dogs. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called Two Cool Moms on the iHeartRadio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispenses sage motherly advice to fans who write in with their dilemmas. An accomplished author of two titles—his self-published book The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing up Italian and also his children’s picture book published through Penguin Random House Where’s Bearry?—Joe lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two adorable children, his pack of dogs and cannoli.

JOE GATTO: LET’S GET INTO IT

August 30—Shakopee, MN—Canterbury Park

September 6—Wheeling, WV—The Capitol Theatre

September 8—Charleston, WV—Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences,

Maier Foundation Performance Hall

September 12—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center

September 13—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center

September 14—Wabash, IN—Honeywell Center

September 15—Toledo, OH—Stranahan Theater

September 27—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre

September 28—Evans, GA—Columbia County Performing Arts Center

September 29—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

October 3—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre

October 6—Akron, OH—University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall

October 11—Lawton, OK—McMahon Memorial Auditorium

October 12—Abilene, TX—Abilene Convention Center

October 13—Lubbock, TX—Buddy Holly Hall

October 17—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

October 18—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall

November 7—Grand Junction, CO—The Avalon Theatre

November 8—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center

November 9—Midwest City, OK—Rose State Performing Arts Center

November 10—Fort Smith, AR—ArcBest Performing Arts Center

November 14—Mobile, AL—Saenger Theatre

November 15—Baton Rouge, LA—River Center Performing Arts Theater

November 16—Shreveport, LA—Strand Theatre of Shreveport

November 21—Joliet, IL—Rialto Square Theatre

November 22—Waukegan, IL—Genesee Theatre

November 23—Elkhart, IN—The Lerner Theatre

November 24—Muskegon, MI—Frauenthal Center

December 5—Tacoma, WA—Pantages Theatre

December 6—Salem, OR—Historic Elsinore Theatre

December 7—Spokane, WA—First Interstate Center for the Arts

December 12—Oxnard, CA—Oxnard Performing Arts Center

December 13—Pomona, CA—Pomona Fox Theatre

December 14—Visalia, CA—Visalia Fox Theatre

December 27—Reading, PA—Santander Performing Arts Center

December 28—Binghamton, NY—Broome County Forum Theatre

December 29—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre

December 30—Concord, NH—Chubb Theatre

