Joe Biden to Stop BY THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON This Week

Presidential hopeful and former Vice President, Joe Biden, is set to stop by The Tonight Show this Wednesday for a chat with Jimmy Fallon.

Other guests for Wednesday's show include superstar Lady Gaga and a musical performance from Marcus Mumford.

The show returned to its normal time slot this week after it had been pushed to midnight as news coverage of the virus outbreak.

The Tonight Show began its shot-from-home format March 17 when the production became one of a number of shows forced to shut down production due to the virus outbreak. Guests so far have included Emmy Award-winner Tina Fey, singer John Legend, comic and Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Niall Horan, and Alec Baldwin.

An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent.

Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.





