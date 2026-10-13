Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Pregnant During Prada 2 Tour Prep
The actress also received a surprise Anunoby jersey and played a round of Best Thing Ever with the host.
Anne Hathaway told Jimmy Fallon she discovered she was pregnant before beginning press for The Devil Wears Prada 2, sharing the timing of the news during a sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hathaway also described shifting into mom mode while attending the red carpet for Verity, giving Fallon's audience a specific account of how that moment played out for her.
During the appearance, Hathaway was surprised with an OG Anunoby jersey, a moment built into the conversation alongside her remarks on the pregnancy reveal and the Verity red carpet experience.
The visit also included a round of Fallon's recurring game Best Thing Ever, with Hathaway joining the host for the segment following their conversation about her recent projects and personal news.
The episode aired as part of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's weeknight broadcast at 11:35ET/10:35c, with the full episode available to stream on Peacock.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...