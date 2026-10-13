 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Pregnant During Prada 2 Tour Prep

The actress also received a surprise Anunoby jersey and played a round of Best Thing Ever with the host.

By:



Anne Hathaway told Jimmy Fallon she discovered she was pregnant before beginning press for The Devil Wears Prada 2, sharing the timing of the news during a sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hathaway also described shifting into mom mode while attending the red carpet for Verity, giving Fallon's audience a specific account of how that moment played out for her.

During the appearance, Hathaway was surprised with an OG Anunoby jersey, a moment built into the conversation alongside her remarks on the pregnancy reveal and the Verity red carpet experience.

The visit also included a round of Fallon's recurring game Best Thing Ever, with Hathaway joining the host for the segment following their conversation about her recent projects and personal news.

The episode aired as part of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's weeknight broadcast at 11:35ET/10:35c, with the full episode available to stream on Peacock.

Recent Articles
Anne Hathaway Pregnant News Revealed on Tonight Show
Anne Hathaway Pregnant News Revealed on Tonight Show
10/1/2026
Anne Hathaway Plays Best Thing Ever on Tonight Show
Anne Hathaway Plays Best Thing Ever on Tonight Show
10/1/2026
Josh Hartnett on Filming VERITY with Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson
Josh Hartnett on Filming VERITY with Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson
9/29/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts