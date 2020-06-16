Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 72nd EMMY AWARDS

The "72nd Emmy® Awards" will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who returns for the third time and will also be serving as executive producer for television's biggest night. The show will be broadcast, SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. Previously, Kimmel hosted both the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced soon.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," said Jimmy Kimmel.



"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of the eight-time Emmy Award-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's longest-running late-night talk show. Now in its 18th season, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" produces some of the most popular comedy bits in late-night television and features a diverse lineup of guests including actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, authors, politicians, and newsmakers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35 p.m. ET.

Kimmel recently hosted and was an executive producer of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"'s prime-time return to ABC, featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity, 20 years after its original series debut starring Regis Philbin. The show was recently picked up for another season by ABC.

In December 2019, Kimmel released a children's book titled "The Serious Goose," which he wrote and illustrated. Published by Random House Children's Books, "The Serious Goose" is a New York Times bestseller, and all of Jimmy's proceeds from its sales donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and children's hospitals around the country.

Outside of his "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" duties, Kimmel has hosted some of the biggest events and moments in Pop culture. Kimmel was the host of the Oscars® for two years in a row, a role for which he received wide critical acclaim. Previously, Kimmel hosted both the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, and the 2012 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Nominations for the "72nd Emmy Awards" will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.

Photo credit: ABC/Jeff Lipsky*

