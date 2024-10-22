Jimmy Fallon Reveals Tracklist for Holiday Album Including Duets with Ariana Grande and 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jimmy Fallon is bringing his special brand of humor and some holiday magic to your turntables this season with his new album, Holiday Seasoning. The Tonight Show host took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the full tracklist for the forthcoming album, due out on November 1st.

The album will include new collaborations with Jonas Brothers, Will Ferrell, and "Weird Al" Yankovic and the Roots. A few previously released singles will also be featured, such as "Wrap Me Up" with Meghan Trainor and It Was a… (Masked Christmas) with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. Take a look at the full tracklist below!

Holiday Seasoning Tracklist:

