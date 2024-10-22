News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jimmy Fallon Reveals Tracklist for Holiday Album Including Duets with Ariana Grande and 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Holiday Seasoning will be released on November 1.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Jimmy Fallon is bringing his special brand of humor and some holiday magic to your turntables this season with his new album, Holiday Seasoning. The Tonight Show host took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the full tracklist for the forthcoming album, due out on November 1st. 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

The album will include new collaborations with Jonas Brothers, Will Ferrell, and "Weird Al" Yankovic and the Roots. A few previously released singles will also be featured, such as "Wrap Me Up" with Meghan Trainor and It Was a… (Masked Christmas) with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. Take a look at the full tracklist below!

Holiday Seasoning Tracklist:

  1. “Christmas Ding Dong”
  2. “Holiday” with Jonas Brothers
  3. “Hey Rudy” with The Roots
  4. “Wrap Me Up” with Meghan Trainor
  5. “You’ll be There” with Justin Timberlake 
  6. “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion  
  7. “How You Know it’s Christmastime”
  8. “New Year’s Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1)” with “Weird Al” Yankovic & the Roots
  9. “Chipmunks & Chestnuts”
  10. “One Glove” with Will Ferrell
  11. “Merry Happy Christmas” with Chelsea Handler
  12. “Coquito”
  13. “Hallmark Movie” with Cara Delevingne  
  14. “Weird Cousin”
  15. “Thanksgiving Eve”
  16. “Almost too early for Christmas” with Dolly Parton


