COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS Renewed for a Third Season at Paramount

Paramount+ has picked up a third season of the acclaimed original comedy series Colin From Accounts, exclusively for Paramount+ in the U.S. Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return to write, executive produce and star in the new season. Seasons one and two were met with critical acclaim and each continue to hold a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Colin From Accounts is a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life. In addition to Dyer and Brammall, the season two cast features Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, and Glenn Hazeldine, along with Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, John Howard, Lynne Porteus, and Broden Kelly.

The series is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie served as season two executive producers and Kevin Greene produced. Season two was financed with the assistance of Screen NSW, through the Made in NSW Fund.

Colin From Accounts has garnered renowned international recognition and acclaim, including a recent BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best International Series, alongside winning two Gotham TV Awards (Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series) and three Australian Logie Awards (for Outstanding Comedy Program, Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress). In addition, it was the most nominated comedy series at the 2024 and 2025 AACTA Awards with 19 total nominations, including Best Narrative Comedy Series and Best Acting in Comedy for Brammall and Dyer.

