Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison on Filming Everest's North Face for New Documentary

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Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison appeared together to discuss "Everest: The Other Side," the new National Geographic documentary chronicling Morrison's climb up Mount Everest's north face and his ski descent down the mountain, with Chin behind the camera. The two spoke about the making of the film during separate appearances on Good Morning America.

In the first clip, Morrison addressed the personal weight he carried into the climb, describing grief tied to loved ones he no longer has with him. "The grief that I carry with me is with me all the time, and over time, I've learned to bring those loved ones with me," he said, describing how he thought of them during the ascent and descent that Chin documented on camera.

The second appearance has Chin and Morrison discussing the logistics and stakes of filming on Everest's north face, with the pair walking through what it took to capture a ski descent down one of the mountain's more hazardous routes. Both clips center on the same documentary, with the two guests offering complementary accounts, Morrison on what the climb meant to him personally and Chin on the filmmaking challenge of recording it.

Chin directed "Everest: The Other Side" alongside Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi; the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and was also set for Telluride, Toronto, Camden, and BFI London film festival screenings ahead of its wider theatrical and IMAX release, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the documentary's trailer debut. That coverage described the film as a portrait of two elite ski mountaineers from the Oscar-winning team behind "Free Solo" and "Meru."

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