Beth Stelling, Kevin Sullivan, and More to Perform at The Bell House

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The Bell House in Brooklyn has a slate of upcoming comedy and live entertainment events, including performances from Beth Stelling, Kevin Sullivan, Brendan Scannell, Grace O'Malley, Reggie Conquest, and others.

Don't Stop I'm About to Jazz with Rose Kelso and J.D. Roberson

Ivy Wolk, Rachel Coster, Sienna Hubert-Ross, Ismael Loutfi & Grace O'Malley perform NY's best stand-up comedians' sets with live jazz accompaniment on Friday, September 25, 2026. Doors at 6:00 PM, show at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $30.75 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

The Bell House Stand-Up Showcase

Brendan Scannell, Grace O'Malley, Harshil Shukla, Reggie Conquest, and Salma Zaky headline a stacked night of stand-up on Friday, September 25, 2026. Doors at 9:15 PM, show at 9:45 PM. Tickets are $14.90 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Beth Stelling performs two shows on Saturday, September 26, 2026, with doors at 6:00 PM (show at 7:00 PM) and doors at 9:00 PM (show at 9:30 PM). Tickets are $38.20 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Beth Stelling is a Los Angeles-based comedian, writer, and actress. Her latest release, 'The Landlord Special,' on YouTube comes highly recommended by Vulture, The New York Times, and Billboard. Beth's most recent hour-long special, 'If You Didn't Want Me Then,' topped every Best of 2023 list when it premiered on Netflix, along with her beloved 2017 half-hour special in the first season of 'The Standups.' Her critically-acclaimed 2015 Comedy Central half-hour 'Boner Appetit to You' now lives on YouTube.

Conan O'Brien produced Beth's very first hour special for HBO Max called 'Girl Daddy,' which The New York Times named 'The Best Debut Special of the year,' adding, 'It's a virtuosic performance, conversational while dense with jokes.'

Beth has written for the following television series: Rick and Morty, Strange Planet, The Last O.G., I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, Another Period, and Crashing on HBO. She's a sought-after punch-up writer for feature films following her success as an on-set writer for the Universal hit, Good Boys.

As an actress, Beth has guest-starred on Amazon's Red Oaks, Corporate on Comedy Central, and she played Ms. Fish on Peacock's comedy Rutherford Falls. She has a podcast called 'Sweethearts,' which she records inconsistently with her best pal Mo Welch. You can still listen to the first podcast that she hosted with her mom, Diane, 'We Called Your Mom.'

Kevin Sullivan performs Sunday, September 27, 2026. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $32.05 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Kevin Sullivan is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for his quick humor, fearless storytelling, and cosmic twist on comedy. Beyond the stage, Kevin has amassed over 800,000 followers online, building a devoted fanbase by blending comedy with astrology and turning zodiac signs into punchlines. He has been featured on Comics Unleashed on CBS and Netflix Is a Joke Radio Presents: Are You Still Listening? at Dynasty Typewriter, streaming on SiriusXM, and co-hosts the hit podcast Two Broke Gays.

Greenlight Bookstore Presents: Jimmy Chin: Rules to Live By Book Release Show

The event takes place Monday, September 28, 2026. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $48.00 GA (includes signed book), ages 21+. Tickets available here.

In Rules to Live By, New York Times bestselling author, National Geographic photographer & Academy Award-winning filmmaker of Free Solo Jimmy Chin turns to 10 icons who have helped him think more deeply about how we choose to live, how we endure, &, in the end, what really matters.

Flight Club Presents: Yankel the Rooster Live

Ivy Wolk, Amber Singletary, and Zach Schiffman appear Sunday, October 6, 2026. Doors at 7:00 PM, show at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $25.05 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Flight Club presents a live table read of a new feature film by Charlie Sosnick, directed by Sam Blumenfeld. Yankel, an 18 year-old newly wed Hasidic boy from Williamsburg, enlists the help of his in-law's tenant, a butch lesbian named Finesse, after his first sexual experience with his wife produces an unexpected, wet outcome. The show is produced by Noah Blau, Sophia Englesberg & Adam Rodner.

Drunk Bollywood Live

The show takes place Saturday, October 24, 2026. Doors at 7:00 PM, show at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $32.05 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Drunk Bollywood is a staged parody of popular Hindi movies with a few drinks and a lot of laughs. Started in 2023, the show has been featured in TimeOut, Pop Culture Happy Hour, The Nod and more. A brand new film parody is planned for this fall, produced by Proma Khosla & Raashi Desai, Lion Party Films.

A Drinking Game NYC: The Nightmare Before Christmas

The show takes place Saturday, October 31, 2026. Doors at 6:00 PM, show at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $21.05 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

A Drinking Game NYC is a comedy troupe reenacting iconic films as live theatrical shows with a twist: the performances are also drinking games. Every time a buzzword is spoken, the narrator dings a bell and everyone drinks — actors and audience alike. Attendees can come in costume for an Intermission Costume Contest and enjoy themed drinks.

New York Comedy Festival Presents: Moshe Kasher: Coda/Switch

The performance takes place Sunday, November 8, 2026, as part of the New York Comedy Festival. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $43.80 GA, ages 21+. On sale Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10 AM ET. Tickets available here.

In Coda/Switch, Emmy Award-winning comic/bestselling author Moshe Kasher presents one hour of stand-up about life as a hearing kid raised in an entirely deaf family and his years spent as an ASL interpreter, with tales of ultra Hasidic Brooklyn, drug-fueled Oakland and long-distance phone sex in the Philippines.

Criminal Presents: Don't Worry with Phoebe Judge

The show is Sunday, November 22, 2026. Doors at 6:00 PM, show at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $35.00 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

The premise of the podcast Criminal has always been to tell stories about people 'who've done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle.' In this all-new, intimate, darkly funny show, host Phoebe Judge tells those stories about herself and the people she loves. Growing up in an eccentric, unpredictable family in Chicago, Judge began discovering family secrets and shares how those secrets shaped her life, including the work she does as a journalist and host of a true crime podcast.

Sydnee Washington: My Black Barbie Story

The show is Friday, October 23, 2026. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25.05 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Sydnee Washington follows her life story from childhood to making questionable decisions as a bottle girl in the iconic nightclubs of 2010s NYC, and how she eventually climbed her way out through sobriety and stand-up comedy, in a stop-motion live show.

Demetri Martin: Standup Comedy for Christmas [Two Shows]

Demetri Martin performs Friday, December 4, 2026, and Saturday, December 5, 2026. Doors at 6:00 PM, show at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $43.00 GA / $143.00 VIP, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Back to Work (In Progress) with Chelsea Peretti

The show takes place Monday, January 11, 2027. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7:30 PM. Tickets were $30.25 GA, ages 21+, and the show is sold out.

Chelsea Peretti is an actor/stand-up comedian/writer/director/producer known for her work on the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Her Netflix stand-up special One of the Greats premiered in 2014, following her Comedy Central Presents special. In 2024, she made her feature directorial debut with First Time Female Director. As a writer, Peretti has contributed to Parks & Recreation, Portlandia, The Sarah Silverman Program, Kroll Show & SNL.

Syd & Olivia Talk Sh*t Live

The show is Friday, January 29, 2027. Doors at 6:30 PM, show at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25.05 GA, ages 21+. Tickets available here.

Best friends and comedians Syd Heller & Olivia DeLaurentis (Syd & Olivia) perform unhinged segments, write disturbing fan fiction, and spiral into chaos.

Up Next At The Bell House

Wed September 23 | David Nihill: Taking Tangents Tour — Sold Out

Thu September 24 | Vidura Bandara Rajapaksa: The Paradise Gothic Tour — Sold Out

Fri September 25 | Don't Stop I'm About to Jazz

Fri September 25 | The Bell House Stand Up Showcase

Sat September 26 | Beth Stelling: Let Me Get Loose

Sun September 27 | Kevin Sullivan

Mon September 28 | Jimmy Chin: Rules to Live By

Tue September 29 | Michelle Buteau — Sold Out

Wed September 30 | The Moth StorySLAM

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