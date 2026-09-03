EVEREST: THE OTHER SIDE Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release

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The world premiere of 'Everest: The Other Side,' an intimate portrait of two elite ski mountaineers bound by love and the pursuit of the impossible, took place earlier today at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The film is directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the Oscar-winning filmmakers behind 'Free Solo' and 'Meru.' The documentary from Walt Disney Studios, National Geographic Documentary Films, and Little Monster Films was just announced as part of the official line-up for the 53rd Telluride Film Festival.

The trailer for the thrilling cinematic experience chronicling one of the most dangerous climbs imaginable is now available to view and share. Up next, the film will continue to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, Camden International Film Festival, and BFI London Film Festival, before opening exclusively in theaters and IMAX worldwide October 30. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson fell deeply in love while reaching the pinnacle of their sport. Their drive sharpened into a shared dream: to climb and ski the direct North Face of Everest - the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on earth. Thousands have summited the mountain via Nepal's southeast ridge, but only a handful have ever reached the top by this route — and no one has successfully skied down. Already known for their extraordinary feats in the mountains and no strangers to loss, Morrison and Nelson stake everything on this daunting challenge.

Credits

'Everest: The Other Side' is directed and produced by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and produced by Shannon Dill, Anna Barnes, Bob Eisenhardt, Janet Yang. The executive producers are Carolyn Bernstein, Tim Horsburgh, Nina Fialkow, David Fialkow, Andrew Reiner, Elizabeth Reiner, Moudhy Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Kenneth A. Howery, Jason Bowden, Will Griffith, Bettina Kadoorie. The film is edited by Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, and Simona Ferrari. The directors of photography are Clair Popkin, Jimmy Chin, Christopher Murphy.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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