Jim Parrack Joins 9-1-1: LONE STAR

Variety reports that "True Blood" star Jim Parrack has joined spin-off "9-1-1: Lone Star" on Fox, which already stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler.

Lowe stars as Capt. Owen Strand, a sophisticated New York fireman who, along with his adult son, re-locates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Parrack plays Judd Ryder, a lifelong Texas firefighter marred by tragedy. Ryder is short on talk, long on action and generally suspicious of outsiders, especially newcomer Capt. Strand. Judd is married to 9-1-1 call center operator Grace Ryder, with that role yet to be cast.

While he's best known for playing Hoyt on "True Blood," Parrack has also had roles in feature films like "Suicide Squad" and "Fury." On TV, he's starred on "The Deuce," "Escape at Dannemora," "Resurrection," and "Supernatural." He starred in the 2014 Broadway revival of "Of Mice and Men" as Slim.

Read the original story on Variety.





