Jhett Tolentino's ASIAN PERSUASION Sets North American Theatrical Release

Scatena & Rosner Films has announced the North American release of the romantic comedy ASIAN PERSUASION, directed by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Jhett Tolentino, written by Mike Ang, and starring Dante Basco (Hook) and KC Concepcion (Boy Golden: Shoot to Kill). The film is set to open theatrically on March 21 in major markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Honolulu, and Washington DC, followed by a VOD digital release on May 27.

"It has been a long time coming", said Tolentino. "I am beyond grateful that this humble gem will finally be available to wider audiences."

Set to capture the hearts of viewers with its witty dialogue, charming performances, and unique cultural insights, ASIAN PERSUASION tells the story of a lovable underachiever who hatches a hilarious and outrageous scheme to avoid paying alimony to his fashion-executive ex-wife. The film deftly combines humor, drama, and romance, offering audiences a heartfelt and entertaining exploration of love, relationships, and second chances. Its blend of romance and comedy provides a fresh take on familiar themes, MAKING IT a must-watch for rom-com fans.

Alongside Basco and Concepcion, ASIAN PERSUASION features a dynamic ensemble cast including Kevin Kreider("Bling Empire"), Paolo Montalban ("Cinderella"), Geneva Carr ("It's Complicated"), Scarlet Sherr ("Hustlers") Celia Au ("Lodge 49"), and newcomer Jax Bacani.

"This film was shot in the middle of the pandemic and was produced with so much love from our diverse cast and crew", said Tolentino. "It is consequential that I throw my hat in directing, rising from my decade-long commercial experience in producing both in theatre and films. Especially now when democracy is tested, it is my simple way of showing resistance - standing firm for the rights of the minorities with the hope of restoring those rights by creating art that can change generations to be kind and empathize with people who are considered 2nd-class citizens."

ASIAN PERSUASION is produced by Jhett Tolentino Productions with Tolentino and Mike Ang serving as Producers. Cinematography is by Andrea Walter ("The Fabulous Filipino Brothers," "Empty by Design") with production and costume design by Dedalus Moving Pictures' Sheena Alexis ("Caretakers"). The music score is by Eunike Tanzil ("Be Somebody") with casting by Bess Fifer.

"As an Asian American growing up here in the United States, I struggled to find an accurate reflection of myself in THE MOVIES or TV shows of the time", said Ang. "Asian Persuasion gave me the chance to tell a quintessentially American love story through the lens of the Asian-American experience. The very existence of this independent film is a testament to the power of community and authenticity, and we are truly grateful to all of those who have made it possible to share this work with a broader audience. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."

ASIAN PERSUASION world premiered at the 14th SOHO International Film Festival in New York City, where it won the Audience Award, and went on to screen at the Richmond International Film Festival and served as the Closing Night film at the San Diego Filipino Film Festival.

"Asian Persuasion is relatable, funny, and heartwarming," says Zach Stampone, VP of Distribution at Scatena & Rosner Films. "Jhett Tolentino and Mike Ang's storytelling shines in every scene, blending passion, creativity, rich Filipino cultural influences, and universal themes everyone can connect to. We couldn't be more excited to bring it to the big screen and soon to homes through VOD. Audiences are going to love it!"

During production, the cast and crew of ASIAN PERSUASION harbored a deep commitment to AAPI representation, ultimately featuring creatives from 21 Asian countries in the film: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tibet, and Vietnam.

"Art can only be a success when it is measured by the positive impact it leaves behind", said Tolentino.

