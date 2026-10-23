THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome Jessica Lange and Miles Caton
Lange reflects on her film debut and Ryan Murphy's strategy to bring her back to AMERICAN HORROR STORY, while Caton discusses his rising career and Oscars moment.
Legendary actress Jessica Lange makes her first appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, October 23. Jennifer applauds her iconic career, and Jessica recounts a hilarious story about her granddaughter's first time watching 'Tootsie'—not realizing which character was their grandmother! Jessica also shares why playing Mary Tyrone in 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' is her favorite role. Plus, with the 50th anniversary of 'King Kong,' Jessica reflects on how wild it was to make her film debut in such an iconic movie.
Jessica also reveals how Ryan Murphy enticed her back to 'American Horror Story' by allowing her to revisit all four of her characters. Then Jennifer surprises her with heartfelt messages from friends and co-stars Sarah Paulson and Angela Bassett.
Next, actor and musician Miles Caton joins Jennifer to discuss when they first met and his rising career, from touring with H.E.R. while still in high school to landing a role in 'Sinners.' He reflects on performing at the Oscars and what it was like to be in the room when Michael B. Jordan took home the award. Plus, Miles opens up about his new music and gives an impromptu performance of his new single, 'Lean On.'
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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