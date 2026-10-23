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Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson Surprise Jessica Lange on TV

The two actresses joined Jennifer Hudson for an unannounced on-air reunion with Lange.

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Jessica Lange received an unannounced visit from Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson during a taping of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson. The segment centered on the surprise itself, capturing Lange's reaction as Bassett and Paulson appeared before her and Hudson's studio audience.

The appearance gave the three actresses a moment to reconnect on camera, with Hudson's show providing the setting for the unscripted encounter. The clip focuses on that reunion rather than branching into a broader conversation, keeping attention on the reactions among Bassett, Paulson and Lange as the surprise unfolded.

Hudson's show has in recent appearances brought together guests for similarly personal, in-studio moments, letting performers speak or react in real time in front of her audience. This segment followed that format, with the surprise serving as the central event of the taping.

The appearance kept its focus on the interaction between the three women, offering viewers a direct look at the moment of reunion rather than an extended interview or discussion of other topics.

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