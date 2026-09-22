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Jessica Lange Teases Her AMERICAN HORROR STORY Return

The actress previews her role as the franchise heads into a milestone new season.

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Jessica Lange appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her return to AMERICAN HORROR STORY, giving viewers a preview of what to expect from her role as the anthology series continues. Lange used the segment to speak directly about coming back to the franchise, teasing details of her character's place in the new installment without giving away too much of the story ahead.

Lange has long been associated with AMERICAN HORROR STORY, having appeared across some of the franchise's most memorable early seasons. Her GMA appearance focused on the specifics of this new chapter, with the actress reflecting on stepping back into the world of the show for the latest run of episodes.

The conversation comes amid a broader promotional push for the anthology series as it heads into a milestone new season, with the network building anticipation around returning cast members and fresh twists on familiar characters. Lange's comments on GMA add to that rollout, giving fans another piece of insight into what the new season has in store for her role specifically.

Her castmate Sarah Paulson recently made a similar stop on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her own return for the new season, part of the same wave of appearances previewing the show ahead of its premiere. Paulson's interview similarly focused on what audiences can expect from her character this season.

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