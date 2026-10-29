Jerry Seinfeld Picks His Four Favorite SEINFELD Episodes

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Jerry Seinfeld sat down with TODAY to revisit the full run of his namesake sitcom, sorting through 180 episodes to settle on four favorites. Among his picks was an episode centered on a Kramer storyline, part of a conversation that had Seinfeld weighing nearly a decade of material against each other.

Seinfeld co-created the NBC series with Larry David, and the show ran for nine seasons, picking up Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice recognition along the way. Seinfeld's own standup career dates back to his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981, eight years before Seinfeld premiered.

Seinfeld continues to tour with new standup material. He is returning to the Beacon Theatre in New York with all-new comedy, adding to a residency at the venue that began in 2016 and has grown into a record 133 lifetime performances there.

He has also booked additional dates away from New York, including stops at The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, where he is set to perform his newest standup routine. The TODAY conversation gave Seinfeld a chance to reflect on the series that preceded that standup work, narrowing nine seasons down to a handful of standout installments.

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