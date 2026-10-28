Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Paul Anthony Kelly Teases New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Role
The actor spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about entering the long-running anthology series.
Paul Anthony Kelly discussed joining the cast of "American Horror Story" Season 13 during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Kelly teased details about his new character in the Ryan Murphy anthology series, describing a role that will place him alongside returning cast members from the franchise.
The conversation centered on Kelly's entry into what the show refers to as the "Murphy-verse," with the actor offering a glimpse of what viewers can expect from his character without revealing extensive plot details. The appearance kept its focus on the upcoming season, giving Kelly a chance to speak directly about the new role ahead of its debut.
Kelly's segment follows a pattern on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK of hosting actors to discuss current television projects, with Ripa and Consuelos steering the discussion toward specifics of his character and how it fits into the season's returning ensemble. The hosts pressed for details on what audiences might see once the new episodes arrive.
No further casting or premiere details were discussed during the segment, which stayed narrowly focused on Kelly's new role rather than broader plot elements of the season.
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