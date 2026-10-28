Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE VIEW Hosts Debate Jay-Z Picking Himself For Super Bowl Show
Co-hosts weigh in on criticism of the rapper's involvement in choosing the halftime lineup.
THE VIEW co-hosts took up the announcement that Jay-Z will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show, discussing criticism directed at the rapper for selecting himself for the gig. The segment centered on the reaction to the choice, with the daytime panel debating the fairness and optics of Jay-Z being involved in picking the halftime act.
The conversation focused specifically on the role Jay-Z has played in determining who performs at the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years, and what it means for him to choose himself as the headliner for this year's event. The co-hosts weighed the various perspectives on the decision during their table discussion.
The panel's discussion reflected the broader public reaction to the announcement, with some voices questioning whether Jay-Z choosing himself represented a conflict given his position. THE VIEW's hosts used the segment to air out those competing views in front of the studio audience.
The appearance kept its focus on the halftime show announcement itself, giving the co-hosts room to debate the specifics of the selection process and what it says about Jay-Z's influence over the event's lineup.
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