Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jamie Lee Curtis On Producing And Starring In NEWLYWEDS
The actress addresses taking on dual roles behind and in front of the camera.
Jamie Lee Curtis sat down with THE VIEW to discuss her dual role as executive producer and co-star on the new NBC sitcom NEWLYWEDS, walking the daytime panel through what inspired her involvement in the series. The conversation also touched on Curtis receiving the Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award, giving the host table a chance to ask about what the honor means to her.
Curtis used the appearance to explain the thinking behind taking on production duties alongside her onscreen part, giving viewers insight into how the project came together from both sides of the camera. NEWLYWEDS features Curtis as a special guest star in a series centered on a later-in-life love story, according to prior reporting on the show.
The series stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, who previously met playing a married couple on the political drama Madam Secretary before marrying in real life and later reuniting onscreen as the newlywed couple at the center of the NBC comedy. NEWLYWEDS has premiered on NBC with episodes also streaming on Peacock.
Curtis's appearance kept its focus on her producing perspective, detailing how her role shaped decisions behind the scenes while she also appears in front of the camera in the series. For more on the show's leads, Téa Leoni and Tim Daly discussed reuniting as on-screen spouses in a separate appearance.
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