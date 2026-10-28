Matthew Rhys Teaches NYC Students Boat Building on TODAY

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Matthew Rhys appeared on TODAY to talk about his work with Brooklyn Boatworks, a nonprofit organization that teaches New York City public schoolers how to hand-craft a seaworthy boat. Al Roker joined Rhys on the shores of New York harbor to see the program in action and learn about the actor's interest in boating.

Rhys, an Emmy-winning actor, was described in the segment as splitting his time between Hollywood projects and volunteering with the boatbuilding program. The appearance focused on his hands-on involvement with the nonprofit rather than his film and television work.

The segment showed Rhys working alongside students as they learned the craft of building a boat from the ground up, with Roker observing the process firsthand. Brooklyn Boatworks aims to give New York City public school students practical experience constructing a vessel capable of being used on the water.

The visit offered a look at how the nonprofit structures its hands-on curriculum for students, pairing volunteers like Rhys with young boatbuilders working toward a finished, water-ready craft.

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