Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Matthew Rhys Teaches NYC Students Boat Building on TODAY
The Emmy winning actor shares his passion for boating away from his Hollywood career.
Matthew Rhys appeared on TODAY to talk about his work with Brooklyn Boatworks, a nonprofit organization that teaches New York City public schoolers how to hand-craft a seaworthy boat. Al Roker joined Rhys on the shores of New York harbor to see the program in action and learn about the actor's interest in boating.
Rhys, an Emmy-winning actor, was described in the segment as splitting his time between Hollywood projects and volunteering with the boatbuilding program. The appearance focused on his hands-on involvement with the nonprofit rather than his film and television work.
The segment showed Rhys working alongside students as they learned the craft of building a boat from the ground up, with Roker observing the process firsthand. Brooklyn Boatworks aims to give New York City public school students practical experience constructing a vessel capable of being used on the water.
The visit offered a look at how the nonprofit structures its hands-on curriculum for students, pairing volunteers like Rhys with young boatbuilders working toward a finished, water-ready craft.
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