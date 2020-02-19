Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Adam McKay's Netflix Comedy DON'T LOOK UP

Netflix has acquired Adam McKay's hotly anticipated comedy DON'T LOOK UP with Jennifer Lawrence set to star. DON'T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet earth.

McKay who has written the script will direct and produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick. McKay's most recent feature VICE went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations. In 2016, McKay won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay with his co-writer Charles Randolph for THE BIG SHORT.

Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook." She has been nominated for three additional Oscars for "Joy," "American Hustle" and "Winter's Bone." She recently wrapped production on acclaimed theater director Lila Neugebauer's Untitled film for A24 and Scott Rudin Productions in which she stars and produced alongside Justine Polsky under their production banner, Excellent Cadaver. Following "Don't Look Up", she will star in and produce "Mob Girl" to be directed by Paolo Sorrentino for Universal Pictures through Excellent Cadaver's first-look film deal and partnership with Makeready.

McKay says: "I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She's what folks in the 17th century used to call "a dynamite act". And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix films says: "Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture. Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

Principal photography will commence on DON'T LOOK UP in April. Netflix will release the film later this year.





Related Articles View More TV Stories