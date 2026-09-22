Guests Reveal Who Got Kicked From Spice Girls Group Chat on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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A rapid-fire guessing game on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW turned into a string of celebrity confessions, including one guest revealing they had been kicked out of a Spice Girls group chat. The segment, built around quick questions like who throws the best parties and who is always late, gave the studio audience an unfiltered look at guests dishing on friends and famous acquaintances.

The format leaned into the kind of playful, personality-driven back and forth that has become a hallmark of Jennifer Hudson's daytime sit-downs, where guests are often pushed to answer candidly rather than stick to rehearsed talking points. The Spice Girls chat revelation stood out as the segment's biggest surprise, offering a rare glimpse into behind-the-scenes celebrity dynamics that rarely make it to air.

Beyond the Spice Girls mention, the game touched on party-throwing bragging rights and chronic lateness among peers, with guests trading quick, often funny answers rather than long anecdotes. The structure kept the conversation moving briskly, favoring punchy reveals over drawn-out stories.

The segment adds to a run of recent guest appearances on the show that have leaned into candid personal reveals, including a widely discussed moment between Jennifer Hudson and Andrea Bocelli that resonated with viewers earlier this year.

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