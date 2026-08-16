Niecy Nash-Betts Recounts Kim Kardashian Slumber Party And Prank Calls With Glenn Close

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Niecy Nash-Betts sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to share two standout stories from her personal life, recounting a slumber party with Kim Kardashian and a round of prank calls involving Glenn Close. The appearance centered on Nash-Betts recalling both anecdotes in detail for Hudson's studio audience, giving the segment a lighthearted, storytelling tone rather than a standard promotional interview.

The conversation gave viewers a glimpse into Nash-Betts' offscreen relationships with fellow entertainers, with the slumber party story offering a more personal look at her friendship with Kardashian and the prank call anecdote highlighting a playful dynamic with Close. Nash-Betts walked through both stories in front of the studio audience, leaning into the kind of candid, anecdote-driven exchange that has become a hallmark of Hudson's daytime format.

The segment kept its focus squarely on these two stories, letting Nash-Betts control the pacing of each anecdote as she built toward the punchlines. Hudson's questions steered the conversation between the two tales, giving Nash-Betts room to elaborate on details from both encounters for the studio audience.

Segments built around guests trading personal stories rather than promotional talking points have become a recurring feature of Hudson's program, and this appearance followed that same pattern, prioritizing Nash-Betts' own recollections over any specific project discussion.

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