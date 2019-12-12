Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan and Andrea Bocelli Will Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Dec. 16-20.

Monday, Dec. 16 - MARK CONSUELOS joins Kelly as co-host for the day and they speak with JENNIFER HUDSON about the highly anticipated film adaptation of "Cats." The GELMAN FAMILY prepares a favorite family holiday recipe, and President and Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions THOMAS SCHUMACHER discusses his book "How Does the Show Go On?"

Tuesday, Dec. 17 - MARK CONSUELOS returns as Kelly's co-host. BRIE LARSON chats about the new film "Just Mercy"; JASON DERULO talks about the film adaptation of "Cats"; and GRAMMY®-nominated singer ANDREA BOCELLI performs his single "Return to Love."

Wednesday, Dec. 18 - ANDY COHEN co-hosts alongside Kelly this morning and together they talk with MICHAEL B. JORDAN about his starring role in "Just Mercy," and actress PAULA PATTON about the upcoming film "Sacrifice."

Thursday, Dec. 19 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with ANNA KENDRICK to talk about the film "Noelle" on Disney+, and KATHLEEN TURNER discusses the anthology series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings." Plus, Scottish singer-songwriter LEWIS CAPALDI performs.

Friday, Dec. 20 - It's "Live's Holiday Sweater Party," the show's annual salute to that most colorful and iconic piece of clothing. Kelly, Ryan, guests JULIA STILES ("Hustlers") and SCOTT WOLF ("Nancy Drew") and the entire in-studio audience all will rock their finest holiday looks, and the hour will culminate in an all-out holiday sweater pageant.





