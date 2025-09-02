Jennifer Ferrin, Lizzy DeClement, & More Join POWER: ORIGINS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jennifer Ferrin, Lizzy DeClement, Lenny Platt, and more have joined the cast of Power: Origins in recurring roles. The prequel series, now in production, serves as the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan, as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise.

The cast members will join the previously announced Spence Moore (Ghost), Charlie Mann (Tommy) and MeKai Curtis (Kanan). The first season will consist of 18 episodes and is filming in New Jersey.

Ferrin (“The Knick,” “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”) will play Kate Egan, Tommy’s melodramatic, attention-seeking seeking and manipulative mother. Despite this, Tommy is fiercely devoted to her, taking care of her and trying to keep her clean.

Lizzy DeClement (“New Amsterdam,” “Divorce”) is Jill Wexler. Smart, ambitious and sharp-tongued, Jill is a nurse at a local Queens hospital with big dreams to someday go to medical school. A recovering addict who has experienced a lot of heartbreak in her young life, she falls hard for Tommy but is also quick to call him on his frequent idiocy.

Lenny Platt plays (The Dutchman, “The Hot Zone”) Lenny Seidell, a charismatic, confident finance bro turned fitness entrepreneur who owns a handful of successful NYC gyms with ambitions to create a fitness empire.

Armani Gabriel (“Blue Bloods”) stars as the sharp, street-smart and scrappy J-Boogs, a reliable foot soldier with a good eye for the game. He’s one of Ghost and Tommy’s most trusted corner boys.

Everett Osborne (Why Did I Get Married Again, Sweetwater) is Omay Moreau, a superstar tight end with the NY Jets and a generous friend to those in his inner circle. Omay invites his pals into an extravagant world of parties, hot women and hotter cars- all with no strings attached- or so it seems.

First introduced in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Traymont Stinson, played by Jason Dirden (“American Soul,” “A Raisin in the Sun”), was a once-trusted associate of the Thomas family who betrayed them.

“Power: Origins” will mark the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost,” which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which aired its fourth season earlier this spring, and already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season to air in 2026; and “Power Book IV: Force,” which just kicked off its third and final season this fall.

Sascha Penn will showrun and executive-produce “Power: Origins” from a pilot co-written by Penn and Courtney Kemp. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by Kemp, the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment; Chris Selak; Kevin Fox; and Pete Chatmon, who also serves as a director. Lionsgate Television will produce “Power: Origins” for STARZ.

Jennifer Ferrin Photo Credit: Weston Wells

Lizzy DeClement Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mosier Photography