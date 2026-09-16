Jenna Dewan Opens Up on Rediscovering Dance for DANCING WITH THE STARS
The actress reflects on returning to a passion she had stepped away from professionally.
Jenna Dewan sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about stepping back into the dance world through her new role on Dancing with the Stars, describing the experience as a rediscovery of a passion she had set aside professionally.
Dewan used the conversation to reflect on how dance shaped her earlier career and what it means to return to it now in a competitive, high-visibility format. The sit-down centered on her personal relationship to movement and performance rather than a scripted promotional pitch, giving Hudson's studio audience insight into her mindset heading into the new challenge.
The discussion focused heavily on Dewan's excitement about joining Dancing with the Stars, with her framing the opportunity as a chance to reconnect with skills and instincts she had not drawn on in some time. That emotional throughline anchored the segment, distinguishing it from a typical press-tour appearance.
Dewan's appearance adds to a run of Dancing with the Stars-related conversations on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, following Ciara Miller's own appearance discussing her transition into the competition series.
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