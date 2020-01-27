Jenn Lyon Stars in Lifetime Movie THE NEIGHBOR IN THE WINDOW

Jenn Lyon ("Jennifer" in TNT's "Claws") is starring in Lifetime's upcoming Ripped From the Headlines movie, "NEIGHBOR IN THE WINDOW," premiering @8pm on February 8th. Her character in the movie has a condition known as False Victim Syndrome, the fabrication of victimhood for a variety of reasons such as to justify abuse of others, to manipulate others, a coping strategy or attention seeking.

When upbeat, outgoing Karen Morgan (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), her husband Scott and their young son relocate to Washington for Scott's job, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. She soon meets Lisa Beasley (Jennifer Lyon), her beautiful charming neighbor. The two women seem to really understand each other and quickly bond. But Lisa soon starts lying to Karen-and about Karen-in strange ways, ways that make it look to Karen's other neighbors, to her son's teacher and, eventually, to the police, as if Karen is harassing Lisa. Lisa cleverly sets herself up as Karen's victim, until every aspect of Karen's new life starts to unravel. Lisa adds fuel to the fire by claiming that Karen has physically attacked her. Karen tries fighting back. She discovers that Lisa has an actual condition called "False Victim Syndrome" and works hard to clear her own name. But she doesn't realize how desperate and cunning Lisa is-until things come to a shocking head. Then Karen only has one slim shot at saving herself.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Jenn Lyon is an award-winning stage actress who made the leap to film and television work. She moved to New York after graduating the North Carolina School of the Arts. Theater highlights include appearing on Broadway in the American premiere of Tom Stoppard's 11-time Tony-winning The Coast of Utopia trilogy and Larry David's hit comedy Fish in the Dark. Her off-Broadway credits include A.R. Gurney's The Wayside Motor Inn, which won the Drama Desk Ensemble Award, and the premiere of Kenneth Lonergan's Hold On To Me Darling at the Atlantic Theatre, which was named one of the best plays of 2016 by the New York Times. In addition, she has originated roles in such world premiere works as John Guare's Are You There, McPhee?

Lyon has shared both stage and screen time with Tim Olyphant in Hold On To Me Darling and as his love interest in FX's Justified seasons three and four. She also starred opposite George Lopez and Danny Trejo in the sitcom Saint George. Other television appearances include Army Wives, Suburgatory, Louie and Crashing. Her film credits include Phil Spector, with Al Pacino and Helen Mirren, and the independent films Flower Shop and Lemon. Lyon also appeared in the feature film Blaze, directed by Ethan Hawke which premiered at Sundance. She is also a writer/producer/co-founder of internet sketch group POYKPAC, which has produced sketches with more than 100 million views to date. They have written for and been seen on MTV, IFC, G4, CBS and CNN. Lyon lives in Brooklyn, New York.





