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Jay Jurden Riffs on Straight Women Bullying Straight Men, Wrestling and His Gay Husband

The comic's set moves between online gender dynamics and pro wrestling fandom.

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Comedian Jay Jurden took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a stand-up set covering a range of topics, from straight women bullying straight men online to his fandom for professional wrestling and life with his gay husband. The set gave Jurden room to move quickly between subjects, mixing observational bits about online gender dynamics with more personal material about his marriage.

The performance leaned on Jurden's ability to shift tone between cultural commentary and personal storytelling, using his own marriage as a throughline for several of the jokes. His material on straight women bullying straight men online set up a broader discussion of internet dynamics before pivoting into his enthusiasm for watching professional wrestling.

Jurden closed out the segment by returning to material about his husband, giving the set a personal anchor after the wider-ranging jokes about online behavior and wrestling fandom. The combination of topics let the routine cover both broad cultural observation and specific details from his own life within a single televised set.

The appearance aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET and streams on Peacock.

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