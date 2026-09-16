Jake Shane Reacts to His Own Bridesmaids Movie Review and Cardboard Cutout on Fallon
The comedian revisits his early Tumblr film criticism and a new venture into candy.
Jake Shane sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon and got an unexpected surprise midway through the segment: a cardboard cutout of himself. The moment led into a broader conversation touching on his early days writing movie reviews and his latest business venture.
During the appearance, Shane walked Fallon through how he got his start doing movie reviews on Tumblr, a hobby that predates his current public profile. Fallon brought up one of those old reviews, of the film Bridesmaids, prompting Shane to react to his own past writing in real time on air.
The conversation also covered Shane's personal life outside of comedy and content creation, including his habit of playing the game Traitors at home with friends. He discussed launching a candy line in partnership with the German candy company Katjes, giving the segment a mix of nostalgia and current projects.
The exchange stayed grounded in Shane's own history and present-day ventures, moving from his amateur film criticism to his newer role as a candy entrepreneur, with the cardboard cutout surprise serving as the segment's lighter centerpiece.
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