Jake Shane Reacts to His Own Bridesmaids Movie Review and Cardboard Cutout on Fallon

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jake Shane sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon and got an unexpected surprise midway through the segment: a cardboard cutout of himself. The moment led into a broader conversation touching on his early days writing movie reviews and his latest business venture.

During the appearance, Shane walked Fallon through how he got his start doing movie reviews on Tumblr, a hobby that predates his current public profile. Fallon brought up one of those old reviews, of the film Bridesmaids, prompting Shane to react to his own past writing in real time on air.

The conversation also covered Shane's personal life outside of comedy and content creation, including his habit of playing the game Traitors at home with friends. He discussed launching a candy line in partnership with the German candy company Katjes, giving the segment a mix of nostalgia and current projects.

The exchange stayed grounded in Shane's own history and present-day ventures, moving from his amateur film criticism to his newer role as a candy entrepreneur, with the cardboard cutout surprise serving as the segment's lighter centerpiece.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 07 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link