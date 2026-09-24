Jasmine Guy Revives the 'Whitley Walk' with A DIFFERENT WORLD Cast

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Jasmine Guy resurrected one of television's most recognizable physical bits during a stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, performing the so-called Whitley Walk alongside cast members from A Different World. The moment gave host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience a live throwback to the strut that became a signature of Guy's character, Whitley Gilbert, on the long-running sitcom.

Guy originated the role of Whitley on A Different World, a series centered on students at the fictional Hillman College. She recently appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW alongside co-star Cree Summer to discuss the show's return, reflecting on what it means to step back into a world that first introduced them to audiences decades ago, as detailed in prior coverage of Jasmine Guy and Cree Summer's conversation about A Different World's comeback.

The Whitley Walk segment leaned into nostalgia, bringing multiple cast members together to recreate the gesture in front of a live audience rather than simply discussing it. The bit served as a physical callback to the character's enduring popularity, giving viewers a direct look at how closely the walk has remained associated with Guy's performance over the years.

The appearance tied directly into the broader excitement surrounding A Different World's return, with Guy and her castmates using the segment to celebrate the show's legacy in a way that went beyond conversation, turning a familiar piece of pop culture into a shared moment on stage.

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