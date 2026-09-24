Jasmine Guy & Cree Summer Talk A DIFFERENT WORLD Return to Hillman

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The comeback of A Different World was the focus of a conversation on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where stars Jasmine Guy and Cree Summer sat down with host Jennifer Hudson to talk about revisiting the world of Hillman College. The pair discussed what it means to return to the beloved series and the roles that first introduced them to audiences.

Guy and Summer both originated characters on the original run of A Different World, a show that became known for centering the lives of students at a fictional historically Black college. Their appearance gave Hudson and the studio audience a chance to hear directly from the two actresses about revisiting characters that have remained closely tied to their careers.

Much of the segment centered on the excitement surrounding the show's return, with Guy and Summer offering their own perspective on what fans can expect from stepping back into the Hillman setting. The two spoke about the legacy of the series and what it has meant to be associated with a show that continues to resonate with audiences years after it first aired.

The conversation gave viewers insight into how the actresses view their characters now, with both women reflecting on the show's cultural impact as they prepare to bring it back to audiences.

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