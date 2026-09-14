BAFTA North America's TV Tea Party Honors Television Excellence

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BAFTA North America welcomed leading creatives, professionals, and talent for its annual TV Tea Party, honoring an exceptional year in television. The high-profile celebration was hosted on the terrace of The Maybourne Beverly Hills and featured an array of industry figures including 'The Pitt' team members Katherine LaNasa, Sepideh Moafi, Fiona Dourif, Gerran Howell, Jeff Kober, Laëtitia Hollard, Patrick Ball, Shabana Azeez, Supriya Ganesh, Tal Anderson, Tina Ivlev, and Valerie Chu, the cast of 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' including Sarah Pidgeon and Constance Zimmer, the cast of 'Abbott Elementary' including Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis, the cast of 'Shrinking' including Jessica Williams and Michael Urie, and the team from 'Slow Horses' including Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Christopher Chung, Ruth Bradley, Saskia Reeves, and Saul Metzstein.

The event additionally raised awareness for BAFTA North America's Learning, Inclusion, and Talent programs, through which the organization provides mentorship, education, and financial support to emerging artists from underrepresented backgrounds.

'We're delighted to bring together some of the industry's most talented creatives to celebrate this amazing season of work. It makes us so proud to honor the breadth of outstanding television that has captured audiences across the globe,' said Courtney LaBarge Bell, Executive Director of BAFTA North America, and Joyce Pierpoline, Chair of BAFTA North America.

The event brought The Maybourne Beverly Hills' renowned Prêt-à-Portea experience to life, an afternoon tea concept where fashion and pastry come together through beautifully crafted creations inspired by iconic couture moments. Guests enjoyed an elegant selection of tea sandwiches, including smoked salmon, cucumber, chicken salad and avocado, alongside freshly baked Claridges, raisin and gluten-free lemon scones. The experience was complemented by an assortment of elevated canapés, from lobster tacos and California sushi cups to bacon-wrapped dates and piña colada spheres, before guests indulged in decadent desserts such as coconut cream puffs, a pavlova named for Sabrina Carpenter, an espresso mousse named for Jenna Ortega, and St. Honoré, a caramelized puff pastry.

The afternoon was rounded out with a trio of signature cocktails, including the Late Night - a delicious espresso martini; the Silver Screen - a refreshing twist on a vodka soda; and the Best in Show - a crisp, herbaceous cocktail.

Additional attendees included: Christopher McDonald, Dale Dickey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Elaine Hendrix, Enuka Okuma, Jackie Tohn, Lena Hall, Lindsey Normington, Mark Tallman, Mary Lou Belli, Megan Gallagher, Mike Cotton, Miriam Shor, Narges Rashidi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Peter Claffey, Riz Ahmed, Rosie Franks, Rufus Sewell, Ruth Bradley, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Smriti Mundhra, and Stephen Root.

The BAFTA TV Tea Party is presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, and sponsored by Heineken, The Maybourne Beverly Hills and Perrier. BAFTA North America's upcoming lineup of events includes BAFTA's third annual NYC Tea Party on October 4, 2026, BAFTA Games Mixer on December 9, 2026 and the BAFTA Tea Party on January 9, 2027.

About BAFTA

BAFTA's mission as a charity is to champion the creative and cultural importance of the screen arts across film, games and television. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round programme of talent initiatives and learning events that include masterclasses, lectures, scholarships, bursaries and mentoring schemes in the UK and North America, BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new screen talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For more, visit www.bafta.org. BAFTA North America is a registered charity (EIN 95-4130773).

Photo Credit: Getty Images for BAFTA NA



Photo Credit: Getty Images for BAFTA NA

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