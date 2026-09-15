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THE PITT Wins Second Straight Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series

Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa lead cast celebrating back-to-back Emmy wins for the drama series.

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Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and the cast of 'The Pitt' were 'over the moon' after their second straight Outstanding Drama Series win at the Emmys.

Noah said, 'It's been somewhere in between an answered prayer and a dream come true... I couldn't be prouder of everybody here.'

Most of the cast will be back on set the day after the ceremony. As for what they're filming, Katherine teased, 'We're shooting really sad stuff.'

Before then, the cast is planning to attend the Governors Ball and the HBO party.

Over the weekend, Noah was seen singing with 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph at a pre-Emmys party. He quipped, 'I just saw Sheryl Lee Ralph and it brought out my inner Dreamgirl, just for a minute.'

Asked whether a musical version of 'The Pitt' could be in the cards, Noah answered, 'Only in some of our characters' darkest hallucinations, perhaps.'

As for what's to come on Season 3, Noah teased, 'I've already shot five to 10 episodes. They're terrific. Everyone seems to be thrilled with what we're doing and we're hitting it hard every day.'

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