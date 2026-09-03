 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season 7 Teases Musical Schoolhouse Rock Twist

A new preview leans into classic educational cartoon energy for the sitcom's return.

By:



ABC has released a new preview clip titled Abbott House Rock ahead of the return of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY for its seventh season. The short teaser leans on the style of the classic Schoolhouse Rock cartoons, putting a musical spin on the mockumentary sitcom's familiar Philadelphia public school setting.

The clip arrives as the promotional rollout ramps up for the new season, giving fans a glimpse of the tone producers are aiming for as the series heads into another year following the staff and students of the underfunded elementary school.

According to the announcement accompanying the clip, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY returns Wednesday, October 7 on ABC, with episodes also available to stream on Hulu. The timing gives audiences multiple ways to catch the new season as it unfolds.

The Abbott House Rock teaser plays on nostalgia for educational television while reintroducing viewers to the show's world, reinforcing the series' ongoing focus on school life through a lighthearted, musically themed lens.

Recent Articles
Luke Tennie Confirms THE PITT Season 3 Return as Dr. Crus
Luke Tennie Confirms THE PITT Season 3 Return as Dr. Crus
8/24/2026
Janelle James Talks Fifth Emmy Nod for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY and Dealing with Hecklers on KIMMEL
Janelle James Talks Fifth Emmy Nod for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY and Dealing with Hecklers on KIMMEL
8/20/2026
ABC to Announce Fall 2026 Premiere Dates for New Season
7/27/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts