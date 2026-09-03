ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season 7 Teases Musical Schoolhouse Rock Twist

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ABC has released a new preview clip titled Abbott House Rock ahead of the return of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY for its seventh season. The short teaser leans on the style of the classic Schoolhouse Rock cartoons, putting a musical spin on the mockumentary sitcom's familiar Philadelphia public school setting.

The clip arrives as the promotional rollout ramps up for the new season, giving fans a glimpse of the tone producers are aiming for as the series heads into another year following the staff and students of the underfunded elementary school.

According to the announcement accompanying the clip, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY returns Wednesday, October 7 on ABC, with episodes also available to stream on Hulu. The timing gives audiences multiple ways to catch the new season as it unfolds.

The Abbott House Rock teaser plays on nostalgia for educational television while reintroducing viewers to the show's world, reinforcing the series' ongoing focus on school life through a lighthearted, musically themed lens.

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