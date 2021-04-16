Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jane Fonda, Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Additional guests include Michael Strahan, Tig Notaro, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Eiza GonzÃ¡lez and more.

Apr. 16, 2021 Â 
Jane Fonda, Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' has announced their guests for April 16 - April 23. Guests include Michael Strahan, Jane Fonda and more!

See the schedule below!

Friday, April 16: Guests include Russell Wilson and Ciara, Eiza GonzÃ¡lez and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1443

**Monday, April 19: Guests include Michael Strahan, Tig Notaro and stand-up guest Emmy Blotnick. Show #1444

Tuesday, April 20: Guests include Jane Fonda and Robin Thede. Show #1445

Wednesday, April 21: Guests include Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and musical guests Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin. Show #1446

**Thursday, April 22: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles and musical guest Ritt Momney. Show #1447

**Friday, April 23: Guests include Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and musical guest Masked Wolf. Show #1448

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions


