James Cutmore-Scott Joins JURY DUTY on CBS

Deadline reports that actor Jack Cutmore-Scott has joined the cast of "Jury Duty" on CBS.

The series hails from Dana Klein. Stephanie Darrow penned the script with Klein.

On Jury Duty, a group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict....and they can't even agree on lunch.

Cutmore-Scott will play John 'Hutty' Huttman, a charismatic natural leader and winner in every way, who isn't happy about being made an alternate juror, so he's going to make it fun for himself.

The series is based on the British series "We the Jury."

Cutmore-Scott is known for roles on "Deception" and "Cooper Barrett's Guide To Surviving Life." He starred in "Arcadia" on Broadway in 2011.

Read the original story on Deadline.





