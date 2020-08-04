Jake Gyllenhaal Signs First-Look Film Deal With New Republic

Gyllenhall and Riva Marker's Nine Stories production company signed the deal.

Jake Gyllenhall has signed a first-look feature film production deal with New Republic Pictures. Gyllenhall's Nine Stories production company's has signed the deal with New Republic, the company headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer, according to Variety.

Gyllenhaal has previously collaborated with Oliver on "Everest" and Fischer on David Fincher's "Zodiac."

In 2015, Gyllenhall and Riva Marker launched Nine Stories and have teamed on films including "Stronger," "Wildlife" and the upcoming "The Devil All the Time," which launches on Netflix September 16. Nine Stories will also premiere Reinaldo Marcus Green's "Good Joe Bell," at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Gyllenhall said, "Riva and I are thrilled to be in business with New Republic. Having worked with both Brad and Brian before, I've seen their deep respect for the craft of filmmaking first hand, and have long admired their keen and thoughtful business sense. They're a rare breed of producer and we couldn't be more excited to have them as partners as we begin this new chapter for Nine Stories together."

