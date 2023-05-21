Jade Pettyjohn, Jojo Siwa & Full Cast Set for ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD, Now In Production

Cinedigm (CIDM), Roundtable Entertainment, and Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment (FME) have started production on slasher All My Friends Are Dead in Vancouver, Canada, with an ensemble cast joining award-winning actress Jade Pettyjohn and international sensation JoJo Siwa in the newest film franchise from genre veterans Marcus Dunstan (SAW IV-7, The Collector) and John Baldecchi (Happy Death Day).

All My Friends Are Dead is produced by John Baldecchi, Kirk Shaw, and Stephanie Rennie, with Dominic Ianno, Sarah Donnelly, Jason Resnick, Suraj Gohill and Dan Rubin executive producing alongside Cinedigm's Chris McGurk, Yolanda Macias, and Brad Miska. Cinedigm holds North American rights. The film is fully financed by Banc of California and Budding Equity, among others.

"Scream has revitalized the '90s slasher and All My Friends Are Dead delivers all the gory fun of those classic films with modern flair" said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm. "It's going to deliver all of the gory goods that horror fans expect to see when Marcus Dunstan gets behind the camera."

"This is a landmark moment for the highly-anticipated Roundtable and Cinedigm collaboration, as All My Friends Are Dead is the debut thriller that launched this exciting partnership. Production in Vancouver is going beautifully, thanks to the skilled work of producers Kirk and Stephanie, the dedicated local crew, and the incredibly creative direction of Marcus Dunstan. Fans of the genre are not going to want to miss this one" remarks Sarah Donnelly, Roundtable's Head of Production.

Written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum, All My Friends Are Dead follows a group of college friends as they head to the year's biggest music festival. When they get a killer deal on an Airbnb, they waste little time celebrating their good fortune. Their weekend of partying quickly turns into a nightmare as members of the group are murdered one by one. When they realize that each of these horrific deaths corresponds to one of the seven sins, it's only a matter of time before their number is up.

Film Mode Entertainment is presenting the film to buyers in Cannes for the first time and will be showing a special presentation on the film. Film Mode Entertainment also has enormous interest in All My Friends Are Dead with deals already closed in Germany and Benelux - Splendid, UK - Bohemia, Middle East - Falcon, Poland - Forum Film, Portugal - Nos Lusomundo, Philippines - Pioneer, and Bangladesh - Jamuna Group. FME is currently fielding offers from additional territories.

Lead by Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere) and JoJo Siwa (The J Team, 71M+ followers on social media), the young, dynamic cast includes Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Justin Derickson, Julian Haig, Cardi Wong, Jack Doupe-Smith and Michaella Russell.

JoJo Siwa is repped by SIWA.

Jade Pettyjohn is repped by Innovative Artists and Karen Renna & Associates.

Marcus Dunstan is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken on international sales rights for All My Friends are Dead, and is repped by Lon Haber & Co | IPPR.

About Roundtable Entertainment

Roundtable Entertainment produces and distributes must-watch films and unscripted television for a diverse audience. The company develops and licenses premium IP with potential for multi-format exploitation across scripted (film and episodic) and unscripted (episodic and podcasts), then synergizes that content with OTT distribution, allowing it to efficiently exploit IP across the full spectrum of platforms and windows. Roundtable's unique business model strongly positions the company to capitalize on the rapidly escalating need for new content across an exploding slate of streaming services. Roundtable and leading independent streaming company Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced a broad-ranging strategic partnership that will include co-financing and co-owning the IP of original films to be distributed domestically on Cinedigm's OTT networks and on other third-party streaming platforms. For more information, visit www.roundtable-ent.com

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial INTELLIGENCE and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode's recent titles include Mayim Bialik's feature directorial debut, AS THEY MADE US, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, CHICK FIGHT starring Malin Ackermn and Bella Thorne, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier. Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa, and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated their growth and expanded their capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalogue of more than 600 titles, including WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance, and MONSTER, starring Charlize Theron who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress for the film. The company also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.filmmodeentertainment.com