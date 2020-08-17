JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION Returns to Production With Increased Safety Measures on Set

The team has spent approximately $9 million putting safeguards in place.

Jurassic World: Dominion has returned to production after a break due to the health crisis, CinemaBlend reports.

Jeff Goldblum said that the list of rules and regulations regarding filming was more than 100 pages long. The team has spent approximately $9 million putting safeguards in place. They have rented out an entire hotel for the cast and crew to quarantine in while shooting. There have also been 150 hand sanitizing station implemented around the set, and 18,000 tests were also ordered.

In addition, a "Green Zone" was created on set that will be cleaned via an antiviral mist before every use. It will be used by director Colin Trevorrow, the cast, and other essential crew members as a resting area.

Green Zone crew members are tested for COVID-19 three times a week. The rest of the crew will be tested as well, but less frequently.

The cast and crew had about 20 weeks of production left when they resumed filming. If all goes well, the film may still be on track to hit theaters in June 2021.

Read more on CinemaBlend.

