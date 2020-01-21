JOJO RABBIT Hops Onto Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayT & DVD

Acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature humor and pathos to JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

JOJO RABBIT and its ensemble cast have garnered attention in the 2020 awards season earning a Best Picture Academy Award® Nomination, a Golden Globe® Award nomination for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Picture, and a Screen Actors Guild Award® nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Star Roman Griffin Davis, whose first-ever acting role was 'Jojo,' won a Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Actor, as well as a nomination for a Golden Globe® in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Additionally, Scarlett Johansson has received an Academy Award® Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award® nominations for her performance as 'Rosie.' And at the film's helm, writer, director, actor and producer Taika Waititi has received Academy Award® Nominations for Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture (with Carthew Neal), as well as nominations from the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America, and BAFTA (Adapted Screenplay). Earlier this year, the film was honored at the AFI Awards, MAKING IT onto AFI's list of the Top 10 Movies of the Year for 2019. And the film also won TIFF's highly acclaimed Grolsch People's Choice Award, while Waititi garnered the Ebert Director Award at the festival's tribute gala awards event.

Add JOJO RABBIT to your digital collection on Movies Anywhere February 4 and on 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-rayTM and DVD on February 18.

Deleted Scenes: "Imaginary Göring" "Little Piggies" "Adolf Dies Again"

Outtakes

Inside Jojo Rabbit

Audio Commentary by Taika Waititi

Theatrical Trailer Teaser Trailer Theatrical Trailer



JOJO RABBIT Digital and Blu-rayTM Bonus Features:

JOJO RABBIT 4K Ultra HDTM Bonus Features:

Audio Commentary by Taika Waititi





