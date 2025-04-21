JACKKNIFE Suspense Thriller Sets Worldwide Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breaking Glass Pictures has announced the worldwide release of the critically acclaimed thriller Jackknife on April 29, 2025. Written and directed by Adam Jack, Jackknife has electrified the festival circuit and now makes its way to global audiences with a powerful, suspense-filled narrative that refuses to let go.

A gripping tale of survival and justice, Jackknife tells the harrowing story of a young Black brother and sister whose quiet day of fishing in the woods spirals into a nightmare. When a violent encounter with a mysterious drifter leaves them with no choice but to fight for their lives, a fatal act of self-defense sparks an intense emotional and moral reckoning.

Starring a dynamic cast including Tivon Charles, Payton Mills, Erica Sherwood, Douglas Vermeeren, Thain Wesley, Dillon Parnell, Marc Rico Ludwig, Red Carlsen, Evan Lewis Dolinski, and Michael James, Jackknife explores themes of trauma, race, resilience, and justice with unflinching realism and heart-pounding suspense.

