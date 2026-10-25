Inside the Elizabeth Holmes Documentary's Surprise Success

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NBC correspondent Erin McLaughlin examined the sudden popularity of Nathan Fielder's documentary "You Can See Everything" in a Sunday Focus segment on TODAY. The film centers on Elizabeth Holmes, the former Theranos founder, during the period before she began serving her prison sentence.

According to the segment, Fielder spent 34 days with Holmes, her partner Billy Evans and their two children as she prepared to report to prison. The documentary has sold out theaters nationwide since its release and holds a 97% positive rating from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

McLaughlin's report looked at what has driven the film's reception, framing it as an unusual crossover between true-crime interest and box office performance. The segment noted the rarity of a documentary achieving such a high approval score from both critics and general audiences simultaneously.

The TODAY segment did not detail further release plans for the film beyond its current theatrical run, focusing instead on explaining the circumstances of its production and the attention it has drawn since opening.

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