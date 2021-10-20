Independent Streaming Platform EarthStream to Focus On Supporting Non-Profits Debuts

As the planet faces unprecedented challenges, this essential new digital streaming world includes powerful and impactful narratives that change how people view animals and the environment. The new streaming platform features hundreds of shows at launch, with more content coming monthly.

EarthStream has developed a "giving back" business model which will feature non-profits in the animal and environmental protection world and allow subscribers to attribute their subscription to a non-profit of their choice. EarthStream donates 25-30% of subscription revenue to non-profits. The platform will be available to English-speaking territories via a 5.99 USD monthly or 59.99 USD annual subscription model. Some content will be available to watch for free without a subscription.

EarthStream provides a collaborative space for like-minded filmmakers, non-profits, and changemakers and allows viewers to connect the dots between them as they all work together to create positive change for our world.

"I am so proud to work with such a compassion-driven team who genuinely believe in EarthStream's mission to promote a harmonious world for all. We are here to support the creative storytelling of our filmmakers and causes of our non-profits," said EarthStream Founder Craig Swanson. "Our subscribers will help make a huge impact in this world just by watching."

The EarthStream team is planning a holiday season premiere of the documentary film, Sanctuary, directed by Shannon Keith (Behind the Mask: The Story of People Who Risk Everything to Save Animals and Skin Trade). Keith is a director/producer, animal rights lawyer, and founder of Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) based in Los Angeles. BFP rescues beagles from research laboratories and finds them loving forever homes.

EarthStream's diverse library of shows include a wide range of eclectic and award-winning films, including Dr. Paula Kahumbu's Wildlife Warriors, Naomi Call's Called to Rescue, Philippa Wilkson's The Elephant in the Room, Erin Parks' Finding Shelter, Tom Reissmann's The Grizzly Truth, and Beasts and Witches, a series featuring drawings by John Howe, (Artistic Director of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit) and India based award-winning wildlife filmmaker and writer, Gunjan Menon, The Firefox Guardians. Menon is a National Geographic Explorer, has won multiple accolades with over 40 international awards across 15 countries, and received the JACKSON WILD Rising Star 2020 award.

"We are excited about EarthStream because it has significant power not just to educate but to make real change for animals, people, and the planet," said Fleur Dawes of In Defense of Animals. "Thanks to EarthStream, it's now possible to enjoy beautiful, informative content and at the same time feel good that you're personally making a difference."

EarthStream has partnered with, amongst other groups, Friends of Bonobos to raise money and awareness to help rescue, rehabilitate, and release endangered bonobos back into protected rainforest habitats. Other notable non-profit partners include: In Defense of Animals, Network For Animals, Hope for Paws, The David Suzuki Foundation, North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance, Orang Utan Republik, Big Cat Rescue, Little Trooper Ranch, and The Pug Queen. The platform has also partnered with Kenyan-based non-profit Wildlife Direct, headed by award-winning Dr. Paula Kahumbu. EarthStream will be working alongside Kahumbu to provide a platform for original content from filmmakers from across Africa. Kahumbu is widely recognized as one of Africa's best-known wildlife conservationists. She is also a trustee of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Maun Science Park Botswana.

"It is our mission to put Africans at the heart of wildlife filmmaking to save Africa's wildlife," said Dr. Paula Kahumbu, CEO Wildlife Direct, "EarthStream is a part of that mission."

EarthStream's collaboration with Switch4Good, founded by Olympic medalist, Dotsie Bausch, will help support them in their work as they create a plant-based playbook for the International Olympic Committee. The playbook will be distributed to 206 committees, 30,000 dietitians, 164,800 coaches, and 10 million athletes worldwide.

EarthStream is built on world-class technology with an experienced team behind it that has created global solutions for the entertainment industry and non-profit world. The streaming platform will be available via its website, Apple TV, iOS, Android TV, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. EarthStream has ongoing plans to expand with original short and long-form content and reality-based programs to entertain, educate and inspire.

EarthStream promotes understanding and protection of animals and our planet by inspiring filmmakers, non-profits, and individuals of all ages to act to protect the world we all share.

https://earthstream.app/