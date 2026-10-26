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Hannah Waddingham Talks New Romance and Taylor Swift

The actress also touched on her time playing Rebecca Welton in TED LASSO.

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Hannah Waddingham sat down with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss a new romantic relationship, her thoughts on Taylor Swift, and her time on TED LASSO. The conversation gave Hudson's studio audience a wide-ranging look at Waddingham's personal life alongside reflections on the show that brought her wide recognition.

Waddingham is known for playing Rebecca Welton on TED LASSO, a role that became a significant part of her career. During the appearance, she revisited that chapter of her work while also opening up about her current personal life, giving Hudson's audience a mix of career retrospective and present-day updates.

Much of the segment centered on Waddingham's candid remarks about a new man in her life, a topic she addressed directly with Hudson. She also weighed in on Taylor Swift, rounding out a conversation that moved between her personal relationships and her reactions to pop culture figures.

The appearance kept its focus on these threads, with Hudson prompting Waddingham to speak openly about both her new relationship and her recollections from TED LASSO, giving the audience a direct account of how Waddingham is navigating both her public profile and her private life.

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