Idris Elba to Host AFRICA DAY BENEFIT CONCERT AT HOME

To celebrate Africa Day on Monday 25th May 2020, ViacomCBS Networks Africa and Youtube in partnership with Idris Elba are hosting an "Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home" to raise funds to help children and families in Africa that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the World Food Programme and UNICEF who are supporting COVID-affected communities across Africa.

Streaming on the MTV Base Africa Youtube channel on Monday, May 25th at 18:00 CAT and broadcasting across the network's channels in Africa at 21:00 CAT, the humanitarian concert is gaining support for this important cause from some of the biggest names on the African continent and beyond. The special will feature special messages from Trevor Noah, globally acclaimed comedian, author and host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; reigning MISS UNIVERSE Zozibini Tunzi, renowned American actor Omari Hardwick, American rapper and actor Ludacris, multiple award winning artist Sean Paul, R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, UN Goodwill ambassador and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, multi-talented rapper and actor, Fat Joe and leading actor Winston Duke joining THE LINEUP of presenters.

The show will bring together a powerful lineup of performances from some of the most talented artists in Africa with the addition of Afrobeats superstars Davido (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Busiswa (South Africa), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), C4 Pedro (Angola), Reekado Banks (Nigeria), M.anifest (Ghana), Niniola (Nigeria), Salif Keita (Mali), DJ Maphorisa & KABZA De Small (South Africa) and Toofan (Togo). These artists join a confirmed lineup including Angelique Kidjo, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Fally Ipupa, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, StoneBwoy, Teni, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

Idris Elba says, "Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people. A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It's important for the future and history will not forget."

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for ViacomCBS Networks commented, "We are proud to have formidable partners and talent on board as we tackle this unprecedented humanitarian crisis. ViacomCBS Networks Africa is proud to work alongside Youtube to support the World Food Programme and UNICEF in their efforts."

Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Youtube says, "African Music is powerful in its ability to uplift and connect the world. Youtube is proud to be a platform for the amazing talent that have come to celebrate Africa Day and play a role in helping to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19 on the continent."

The World Food Programme Regional Director for Southern Africa, Lola Castro said, "With so many people on the continent already acutely food insecure, we are extremely concerned about the prospect of COVID-19 causing a hunger catastrophe."

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of many and disrupted economic activity, increasing the threat to food security and children's survival and wellbeing. UNICEF and the UN World Food Programme work together to save lives and support millions of people, the bulk of whom live on the African continent. All funds raised from the concert will be donated to their work to support COVID-affected communities in Africa.

The benefit concert will be made available after Africa Day to continue encouragement for organisations and individuals to contribute towards fundraising through the World Food Programme and UNICEF campaign website uni.cf/Africa.

The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home will additionally be aired on Monday, May 25th at 21:00 CAT across MTV Base (DStv 322 channel), MTV (DStv channel 130) BET Africa (DStv channel 129) and Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) channels.

