Ian McKellen Says He Would Reprise Gandalf Role in GOLLUM Movie If He's 'Alive'

In an interview with the Times of London, Ian McKellen was asked if he'd reprise his role as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

“There is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan," stated the actor. “If I’m alive," he joked.

McKellen says that he's heard that there are “stirrings in Tolkien land." He also hasn't “shaved in months," for his role as Falstaff in Player Kings.

The film, directed by Andy Serkis, is scheduled for a 2026 release. It will be produced by the Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson.

Comments