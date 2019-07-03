Ian Edwards Stars In All New Comedy Central Hour Special BILL BURR PRESENTS IANTALK: IDEAS NOT WORTH SPREADING

Bill Burr Presents IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading, the second of three All Things Comedy produced specials previously announced by Comedy Central, premieres July 12 at midnight ET/PT on Comedy Central.

In IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading, IAN EDWARDS gives his own edgy twist on a traditional TedTalk. He shares his thoughts on abortion, Harriet Tubman, and why he refuses to learn to swim for his own safety. Through his authentic balance of charm and self-deprecating humor, he's able to dive into the intricacies of life, success, and dating with a relatable and refreshing twist.

Leading up to the on-air premiere, the Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel, Comedy Central Stand-Up social-media accounts, and the CC App will feature clips from the special. Fans can follow Edwards on Twitter at @IanEdwardsComic and Comedy Central Stand-Up at @standup to join the social conversation around the special (#BillBurrPresents).

Ian Edwards is a stand-up comedian whose topical and culturally relevant content can be heard on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and The Adam Carolla Show podcast. He was a co-producer on HBO's Crashingand Co-Producer on Netflix's Friends From College on which he also played 'Skull.' Edwards wrote the successful UnderCover Brother 2 for Universal and Netflix.

He has written for hit comedies such ABC's Black-ish, NBC's The Carmichael Show, and CBS' Two Broke Girls. Ian's comedy debut, 100% Half Assed, was released under Conan O'Brien's Team Coco Records. He is a regular on Conan and, previously, @midnight. Other successes include widely popular Tangerine which premiered at Sundance in 2015. Most recently, he can be seen on Comedy Central's The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle.

Ian Edwards, Bill Burr, and Mike Bertolina of All Things Comedy are Executive Producers. Anne Harris and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Founded by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal, All Things Comedy (ATC) is owned and operated by comedians, giving each comedian not only the opportunity to create the content they think is funny but to take ownership in the company that distributes it. Today, ATC is the leading comedy podcast network with over 50 shows hosted by some of the best comedians in the business. After experiencing rapid audience growth over the past five years, ATC has launched a full-scale studio for creating digital series, as well as a development slate for television and feature distribution. For more on ATC visit the website, subscribe to the ATC YouTube page and follow ATC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Featuring an expertly curated line-up of series and specials, Comedy Central is the epicenter of stand-up. From its Friday Night Stand-Up anchor on television to its social platforms, from 24/7 access on Comedy Central Radio and the Comedy Central App to home assistants, fans of Comedy Central stand-up consumed over 10 billion minutes of stand-up content in 2018. Returning for a second season on July 19 is This Week at the Comedy Cellar, a weekly topical stand-up series which serves up piping-hot, unrehearsed comedy from the stage of New York's most famous comedy club.





