ITV Commissions HONOUR Starring Keeley Hawes

ITV commissions two part drama, Honour, written by Gwyneth Hughes, starring Keeley Hawes, directed by Richard Laxton and produced by Hera Pictures in association with Buddy Club

Keeley Hawes is to star as the real-life detective who brought five killers to justice in the heartbreaking true story of Banaz Mahmod, the young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair, Dark Angel, Remember Me), Honour tells the powerful story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode's passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year old Banaz.

DCI Goode, played by Keeley Hawes, discovered that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family. Appalled that her own colleagues had missed multiple chances to save a young woman's life and prevent a so-called "honour" killing, Caroline vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice for Banaz. It was a promise that quickly became personally consuming. This tense and emotionally vivid drama brings Caroline's long and unwavering quest to life.

Honour is a 2 x 60 factual drama which has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill. Richard Laxton (Mrs Wilson, Burton and Taylor, An Englishman in New York) will direct both episodes and Alliea Nazar will produce. Liza Marshall, Gwyneth Hughes, Peter Kosminsky and Keeley Hawes will executive produce, and the drama will be made in association with Keeley's company Buddy Club.

Honour is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Liza Marshall has previously worked as Head of Drama for Channel 4. She is also formerly Head of Scott Free London, the film and television company founded by Ridley Scott. Most recently she was responsible for the hit drama Riviera and the highly acclaimed mini series The State. She now runs Hera Pictures who are currently in post production on Temple, 8 x 60 for Sky, starring Mark Strong, Carice van Houten and Danny Mays. Honour is Hera Pictures first drama commission for ITV.

Keeley Hawes said,"It is a privilege to be working on Honour as Buddy Club's first ever project. In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod's story, and DCI Goode's subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it."

Gwyneth Hughes said,"Banaz Mahmod met her brutish death on the orders of her own father and uncle, which I find profoundly unsettling. That this story is ultimately so uplifting is down to the sheer heroism and dedication of the police officers who hunted down her killers. Caroline Goode and her team felt real love for this girl they'd never met. I found their unusual warmth and humanity deeply moving."

Filming will begin in September.





