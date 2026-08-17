IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Renewed by HBO for Season 2

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The HBO original drama series IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, from Warner Bros. Television and executive produced by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, has been renewed for a second season. Brad Caleb Kane will serve as showrunner. Since its debut, the series has ranked among the top four series premieres globally in HBO Max history. The eight-episode first season is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming, said: “We are excited to return to the chilling world of Derry and to further expand on Andy and Barbara Muschietti's horrifically iconic adaptation. Together with Brad Caleb Kane, they will break new ground in season two, deepening the terror, the mystery, and the unforgettable Pennywise lore that fans love to devour.”

Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television, said: “We know IT: WELCOME TO DERRY will continue to captivate viewers with its spine-tingling new journey into the 1930s for Season 2. We look forward to bringing fans back to the town of Derry to experience the next chapter and uncover even more of what lies beneath the surface.”

Andy and Barbara Muschietti said: “Continuing to explore and expand on the amazing world Stephen King created is an absolute privilege. The support of our partners at HBO and Warner Bros. Television is priceless. Boy do we love our jobs!”

Season 2 Logline

Set in the world of Stephen King's 'IT' universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King's 'IT' novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films 'IT' and 'IT Chapter Two.' Season two takes place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror.

Season 2 Credits

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on the novel 'It' by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Brad Caleb Kane, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Jamie Travis, and Dhana Gilbert are executive producers. Kane will serve as showrunner on season two.

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