BIG CITY GREENS Season 5 to Welcome Stephen King, Luke Combs, Dylan Sprouse

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Disney Channel and Disney+ have set a returning slate of guest stars for the fifth season of BIG CITY GREENS, with Stephen King, Luke Combs, Dylan Sprouse, Megan Stalter, Chad Michael Murray, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes joining the animated series. Additional guest cast members include Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Matt Gourley, Sona Movsesian, Aaron Bleyaert, Martha Kelly, Steve Schirripa and Mike Colter. An official trailer and key art for the new season have also been released. The first five episodes are set to premiere on Disney Channel, followed by their release the next day on Disney+, with additional episodes rolling out into next year. The season will include a Halloween-themed episode featuring Stephen King and a winter-themed episode featuring Megan Stalter.

Additional guest cast joining the new season include Cobie Smulders and Clark Gregg ('Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'); Matt Gourley, Sona Movsesian and Aaron Bleyaert ('Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend'); Martha Kelly ('Euphoria'); Steve Schirripa ('The Sopranos'); and Mike Colter ('Marvel's Luke Cage').

The new season kicks off with the first five episodes premiering Aug. 21 on Disney Channel (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) and next day on Disney+. Additional episodes will roll out throughout the remainder of the year and 2027. This new season will feature a Halloween-themed episode starring Stephen King and a winter-themed episode starring Megan Stalter.

Emmy Award-winning 'Big City Greens' is a Top 10 most-watched kids animated series for kids 6-11 across streaming this year. It has garnered over 4 billion hours watched on linear and streaming (lifetime to date) and nearly a billion views on owned YouTube. 'Big City Greens' is not only one of the longest-running Disney Television Animated series, but also the longest continuously running one.

About the Series

'Big City Greens' follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family — older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket's natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors. The new season follows the family and their friends as they navigate some of their biggest adventures yet!

Credits

Produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, Chris and Shane Houghton are creators and executive producers. Anna O'Brian, director of 'Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation,' has been elevated to executive producer for Season 5. Stephen Sandoval ('The Owl House') is co-executive producer, and Michael Coughlin ('The Muppets') is producer.

All episodes from the first four seasons and 'Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation' are now streaming on Disney+.

BIG CITY GREENS stars Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Marieve Herington as Tilly Green, Bob Joles as Bill Green, Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Nancy Green, Zeno Robinson as Remy and Anna Akana as Gloria, with recurring guest stars Danny Trejo, Alfred Molina, Jameela Jamil, Colin Hanks and Dan Stevens. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, with Chris and Shane Houghton serving as creators and executive producers alongside Anna O'Brian, who has been elevated to executive producer for the new season.

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